Vectura has appointed Sharon Johnson to the position of executive vice president for delivery management, a newly-created leadership role focussed on helping the company to transform into a successful contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO).

Sharon will manage the regulatory affairs and medical affairs departments, and joined the group on 10th February.

She added, “Having spent my entire career in the healthcare arena, it is a true privilege to join Vectura, a company with such a rich scientific heritage in the inhalation space. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the executive leadership team and wider business to help combine deep science and agile processes that will accelerate the development of new and exciting inhaled medicines for patients.”

Ms. Johnson holds a postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Pharmaceutical Studies with Distinction from Brighton University and a BS Honours degree in Biological Sciences/Microbiology from North East Surrey College of Technology.