Sutura Therapeutics has announced the appointments of James Noble and Eduardo Bravo to the company's board of directors.

James Noble will take the position of chairman of the board, having held numerous senior executive positions, and bringing over 35 years of experience in the international biotechnology industry and investment banking. He has previously served as finance director for British Biotechnology Group, raising over $300 million and taking the company public in London and on NASDAQ.

Eduardo has over 25 years’ experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and a strong track record in leading and growing international biotech and pharmaceutical organisations. He is currently chairman of Vivet Therapeutics, a private gene therapy company, and holds a degree in business administration and an MBA from INSEAD.

"Sutura is honoured to welcome James and Eduardo to the Board at this exciting time in our evolution. With James as our first Chairman and Eduardo as Non-Executive Director, our ability to navigate the next steps into the clinic to address rare diseases has been substantially enhanced," commented Mark Beards, director of Sutura.