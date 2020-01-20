Sygnature Discovery has further strengthened its drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) capabilities, with the addition of new senior scientists to the management team.

Clive Dilworth has been recruited as director of DMPK, whilst Robert Kime has been recruited as associate director. Clive will replace Tim Schulz-Utermoehl, who had been heading up the DMPK team on a part-time basis alongside his work with several biotech start-ups. He joins the company from a management role at the Alderley Park life science campus, where he provided strategic and scientific guidance for start-ups and CROs at the site.

Robert joined Sygnature in November, when he was recruited from the mid-sized pharma company Grünenthal, where he was associate scientific director.

Sally Lee has also joined the organisation as a principal scientist, bringing over 20 years of DMPK experience in both assay and project management roles. In her previous position at AMR Centre, she coordinated DMPK requests for novel antimicrobials targeting the threat of antibiotic resistance.

"As well as adding new skills and techniques to our DMPK portfolio, we are strengthening the expertise we already have," Dilworth commented.

"Our presence in both Nottingham and Alderley Park gives our clients access to a large pool of talented scientists and capabilities. We aim to expand the DMPK groups in both sites to provide our clients with a harmonised and efficient service."