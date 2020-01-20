TBWA\WorldHealth, the London-based global healthcare communications agency, has restructured to offer three distinct business units, and revealed its new senior leadership team of Sarah Williams, Britt Nyman and Kavita Goswami.

The "powerhouse" team, put together by managing partner Andy Hayley and executive creative director Dick Dunford, will partner with senior industry marketeers as they wrestle with complex business and commercial challenges.

Sarah, a long-standing member of TBWA\WorldHealth London, has experience in the industry across both strategic planning as well as client services roles.

Britt brings over a decade of experience with some of the industry’s giants to the management team, with her experience spanning medical market research, digital transformation within healthcare and direct-to-consumer campaigns.

Completing the new management team, Kavita combines marketing and business expertise with a deep understanding of the oncology landscape.

“Modern industry marketeers need agency leaders who can connect diverse talent with data-driven technology, allowing agile multidisciplinary teams to achieve greater insight" explained Andy Hayley.

He continued, "Agency leaders need to deliver thinking and ideas that engage more quickly, effectively, and creatively with healthcare professionals and patients to drive better commercial results.

"We want to be seen as an indispensable partner to our clients, evolving to meet their needs through a focus on operational excellence and cultivating true senior strategic partnerships.”