Theragnostics has announced the appointments of Dr Alex Jackson as its new head of research and development and of Archie Hale as director of clinical operations.

The announcement follows the recent appointment of radiopharmaceutical drug development expert Dr Daniel Stevens as the company's chief medical officer.

Dr Jackson has over 20 years’ experience of conducting and overseeing research activities in both academia and industry and joins from GE Healthcare.

Archie Hale is a seasoned pharmaceutical industry professional with extensive experience across all stages of drug development for several leading companies including Biogen, BTG and Roche as well as smaller biotech companies and she will be conducting Theragnostics’ various clinical programmes.

Greg Mullen, chief executive officer, says that the company is "delighted" to welcome Alex and Archie to the team as we continue to grow with the aim of bringing novel targeted therapies to cancer patients.

He continued, "This year we have made great progress in strengthening our platform and expanded our team. As we enter 2020 and prepare for the new year ahead, we are well placed to submitting an NDA for Tc-99m-DMSA, initiating a PhI/II I-123 PARPi therapeutic trial and commencement of a F-18 PARP PhII and Ga-68 PSMA PhIII diagnostic clinical studies.”