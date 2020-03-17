AstraZeneca has announced that Tom Keith-Roach has been appointed president of the UK company, effective March 1. Having already worked within the company for 17 years, he joins the UK team following multiple senior in-country, above-country and global therapy area leadership positions.

Most recently he was senior vice president of the Global Respiratory & Immunology Franchise.

Commenting on his new position, Mr Keith-Roach said: “I’m very pleased to join our team in the UK. We have a deep-rooted presence here at the heart of the UK life sciences industry and I look forward to accelerating our efforts to improve patient health and to shape a thriving world-class healthcare environment for the longer term.”