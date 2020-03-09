Mark Bridgewater has been appointed as Vectura's new chief commercial officer, a newly-created role focussed on helping the company to transform into a successful contract development and manufacturing organisation. In his new position, the organisation says that Mark will implement strong sales processes in order to secure new business, as well as building out a commercial team and driving Vectura’s brand market presence.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in medical device and pharmaceutical services to the company, with Will Downie, chief executive officer of Vectura, saying: “I am thrilled to have Mark join Vectura, where he will play a pivotal role in driving the future growth of the organisation. He comes to the Company with an impressive track record of delivering sustained growth and market success in each of his previous roles.

His versatile leadership skills and growth mindset will help accelerate the transformation of the company into a true leader in the outsourcing space.”