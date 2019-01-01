The Communications Awards steering group strive to make entry and judging as transparent and simple as possible for each of the categories in this competition. This year they have worked to expand on the guidelines and release judging criteria prior to the judging day - in order to give agencies more of an insight into the entry, finals day and judging process. Each category now has a defined set of guidelines and judging criteria.

For ALL categories:

The NHS Challenge If your agency has a strong experience of dealing with the challenges of working within the UK healthcare sector – then this challenge is for you. Agencies will have the opportunity to display their knowledge of the UK environment and infrastructure, competing against their peers on the live finals day and attending the prestigious ceremony alongside the Marketer and Sales awards.

NHS Challenge – Entry guidelines and judging criteria

The International Challenge This challenge is the perfect option if you or your agency has strong experience in dealing with International challenges within the pharma space. We are confident that this challenge will act as a great team-building exercise all the while receiving feedback to improve on your skills. Not to mention the chance of winning a pharma at the end!

International Challenge – Entry guidelines and judging criteria

The Charity Challenge This challenge gives team the opportunity to make a difference for the better, teams will respond directly to a brief set by the partnered charity to show of their creative and innovative skills. Each year we partner with a charity to create a brief that will be based around a real-life scenario, the charity for 2021 will be announced soon. Every teams efforts will be fed back into the greater development of the charity.

Charity Challenge – Entry guidelines and judging criteria

Aspiring Communications Manager of the Year An excellent option for those looking for a stepping stone into becoming a future communications manager – this category is judged with a supportive and nurturing approach to help you learn and grow, so don’t be scared to enter yourself!

Aspiring Communications Manager – Entry guidelines and judging criteria

Communications Manager of the Year If you work as communications manager or perhaps you're a senior freelancer, this category is the perfect choice for you. You will be given the chance to benchmark your skills against your peers, test your strategic, tactical and leadership ability, and be rewarded for your contribution to the industry at our awards ceremony!

Communications Manager – Entry guidelines and judging criteria

Medical Affairs Communications Manager of the Year If you are an experienced Medical Affairs Communicator, working within agency or Pharma / Biotech, this new category is for you. You will have the opportunity to demonstrate and test your skills and benchmark yourself against your professional colleagues, hopefully being rewarded for your contribution to the industry at our awards ceremony!

Medical Affairs Communications Manager of the Year – Entry guidelines and judging criteria