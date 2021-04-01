How the Competition Works

Competitors are given a fictional pharmaceutical brand communications brief. This has been developed with input from a steering group comprising both pharma industry and agency professionals, to ensure its alignment to true communications challenges.

The teams and individuals will continue the innovations of the 2020 competition and deliver their response to the challenge brief via video link. PharmaTimes received lots of positive feedback from finalists about how the virtual finals days were conducted and are confident this year will surpass the last.

To add to the learning experience this competition offers, after the event you will be provided feedback from the judges about your presentation.

April - Entry opens

Agencies, teams & individuals are asked to select the category that best suits their skill set, more about this here.

Where nominations have been made, the PharmaTimes Team will contact the individuals and teams concerned to confirm they would like to enter.

Entry is set at only £195 per team, including lunch and refreshments where applicable.

Entry will close on the 10th of September.

September - Finalists announced

Entries are screened by the executive steering group (ESG) and finalists are announced.

October - Virtual Finals Days

The Singles Finals Day and the Team Finals Day will both take place in October, all finals will be held virtually.

November - Live Awards Ceremony

We hope to deliver a live awards ceremony to take place on 18th November at a venue in London.

All finalists receive qualitative and quantitative judges’ feedback after the awards ceremony, including a competency score-sheet benchmarking their performance against their peers.