Overview

Unique to the industry, the PharmaTimes Communications Awards provides the opportunity for agencies and individuals to demonstrate their competencies and skills in front of senior level, experienced pharma marketing and communications professionals.

Healthcare communications continues to evolve and comprises a number of diverse, yet intrinsically linked disciplines, including medical education, PR, policy, public affairs and market access. Reflecting this, teams & individuals entering the PharmaTimes Communications Awards will need to think strategically about the optimal communications mix for the task in hand.

Reasons to enter

Benefit from a day of professional development and team building

It only takes a few moments to enter online and there is no preparation required before the day

Receive an in-depth feedback report detailing your scores across a number of key communications competencies and including qualitative feedback from the judges

Finalists are invited to attend the gala awards and dinner which we hope to hold later in the year in London, alongside the PharmaTimes Marketer of the Year and the Sales Awards.

An opportunity to join our exclusive global alumni of fellow Pharma winners

Why should your agency take part?