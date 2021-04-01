Overview
Unique to the industry, the PharmaTimes Communications Awards provides the opportunity for agencies and individuals to demonstrate their competencies and skills in front of senior level, experienced pharma marketing and communications professionals.
Healthcare communications continues to evolve and comprises a number of diverse, yet intrinsically linked disciplines, including medical education, PR, policy, public affairs and market access. Reflecting this, teams & individuals entering the PharmaTimes Communications Awards will need to think strategically about the optimal communications mix for the task in hand.
Reasons to enter
- Benefit from a day of professional development and team building
- It only takes a few moments to enter online and there is no preparation required before the day
- Receive an in-depth feedback report detailing your scores across a number of key communications competencies and including qualitative feedback from the judges
- Finalists are invited to attend the gala awards and dinner which we hope to hold later in the year in London, alongside the PharmaTimes Marketer of the Year and the Sales Awards.
- An opportunity to join our exclusive global alumni of fellow Pharma winners
Why should your agency take part?
- A desire to encourage professional development through peer competency benchmarking outside of your company
- Develop your agency skills and abilities against the best in the industry
- An opportunity to validate the rigour of your recruitment, training and development of your teams as evidenced through their performance in the competition
- With success, an opportunity to attract new talent to your organisation and create affiliate pride
- With entry set at £150 per team, this is a fantastic opportunity to be measured against your industry peers and raise your profile as an agency