The Communications Team of the Year steering group strive to make entry and judging as transparent and simple as possible for each of the categories in this competition. This year they have worked to expand on the guidelines and release judging criteria prior to the judging day - in order to give agencies more of an insight into the entry, finals day and judging process. Each category now has a defined set of guidelines and judging criteria.

For ALL categories:

  • Simple entry process – no complex preparation needed – just turn up for the live finals day with your creative and analytical brains switched on!
  • Read the entry guidelines and judging criteria for your category so you know what the judges are looking for
  • Read the judges tips to get the inside knowledge
  • Do your best on the day then come along to the awards ceremony to see the results announced alongside the Marketer and Sales awards.

If you have any questions about the categories above and you want to double check that you are entering the most relevant category, then please email: anna.yeardley@pharmatimes.com and she will arrange a time to talk you through the process in more detail.

We look forward to receiving your entries soon.

