Aspiring Marketer of the Year

Winner: Matt Callaghan, Celgene

Highly Commended: Steve Morris, GSK

Brand/Product Manager of the Year:

Winner: Nick Syndercombe, Bayer & Jane Richardson, Actelion

New Marketer of the Year:

Winner: Thom Renwick, Roche

Highly Commended: Andrew Masterson, Lundbeck & Zoe Chambers, Celgene

Commended: Jason Crawford, Bayer

Senior Marketer of the Year:

Winner: Adam Chapman, Lundbeck

Cross-Functional Team:

Winner: Actelion: Stephanie Hecht | Paul Bloomfield | Alex Ledger | Shirley Taylor | Jack Hadfield

Marketing Company of the Year:

Winner: Actelion