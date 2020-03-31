How the Competition Works

Competitors are given a fictional pharmaceutical brand communications brief. This has been developed with input from a steering group comprising both pharma industry and agency professionals, to ensure its alignment to true communications challenges.

With the clock ticking, after 2 hours you will be providing your response to a judging panel of communications and marketing professionals.

Probably the shortest timescales you are ever likely to experience, but every year entrants surpass their own expectations in the quality and level of detail they can deliver in their presentation.

To add to the learning experience this competition offers, after the event you will be provided feedback from the judges about your presentation.

March - September

Agencies, teams & individuals are asked to select the category that best suits their skill set, more about this here.

Where nominations have been made, the PharmaTimes Team will contact the individuals and teams concerned to confirm they would like to enter.

Entry is set at only £150 per team, including lunch and refreshments where applicable.

September

Entries are screened by the executive steering group (ESG) and finalists are announced.

October

The finalists attend the Finals in October 2020, where they will compete in real life challenges devised by senior marketing and healthcare leaders.

The competition will be assessed through a panel presentation in front of expert judges drawn from the executive steering committee (no-one will be judged by their own company).

Finalists will be advised of the exact challenges on the day - so no preparation needed, just a sharp set of brains on the day!

November

All finalists will be invited to the high-profile awards ceremony, where their success will be celebrated alongside other industry leaders.

The ceremony, to be held in November in London, coincides with the presentation of the PharmaTimes Marketer of the Year and Sales Awards.

December

All finalists receive qualitative and quantitative judges’ feedback after the awards ceremony, including a competency score-sheet benchmarking their performance against their peers.