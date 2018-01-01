Sponsorship Opportunities
There are a number of exclusive sponsorship opportunities at the awards ceremony and gala dinner, which will take place this November in London. The event is attended by hundreds of pharma professionals and leaders, making it the ideal platform from which to raise your company profile.
The logos of our sponsors are used on all marketing material throughout the competitions’ promotional build up, with exposure to PharmaTimes’ considerable print and digital subscribers and social media followers.
A number of additional ‘on the night’ sponsorship opportunities are available to suit a range of budgets.
The exposure and profile generated for sponsoring organisations is second to none. A number of our sponsors have maintained long-term support for the event, demonstrating the clear return on investment.
This year's awards ceremony will again be held alongside Marketer of the Year and the PharmaTimes Sales Awards - giving ceremony sponsors exposure to a broad range of companies and attendees.
- Silver
-
- Category sponsorship
- Presentation of the award for your sponsored category
- Table of 10 at the gala dinner
- Poser table and branding at the drinks reception at the gala dinner
- Branding on pre and post event marketing material
- Branding on every page of www.pharmatimes.com/CTOY
- On-screen branding at the gala dinner
- Full page advert in the book of the night
- Half page thought leadership article in PharmaTimes magazine
- Bronze
-
- 3 seats at the gala dinner
- Poser table and branding at the drinks reception at the gala dinner
- Branding on pre and post event material
- Full page advert in the book of the night
- Additional opportunities
-
- Sponsor of the ticket and e-ticket packs (include your business card) £3,500
- Sponsorship of the seating plan £1,500
- Full page advertisement in the official event programme £1,500
- Sponsorship of the menu inside the official event programme £750
- Logo inside the official event programme £500
- Sponsor the host £5,000
- Sponsor the feedback £1,500
- Table gift £2,000 (plus gift)