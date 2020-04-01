As I write this, COVID-19 is sweeping across the globe and pharmaceutical companies and governments are working flat out to develop and release a vaccine. The scale of the response is unprecedented.

One particularly interesting feature beyond the more traditional response of vaccine development is the widespread and varied use of digital tools. In parliament on 10 March 2020, Matt Hancock, the UK’s Health Secretary, suggested a “digital first approach to accessing primary care and outpatient appointments”. The suggested use of telehealth to ease the burden on front-line staff and in the context of contagion is of course a sensible one. However, the use of digital health across the globe goes far beyond telehealth, and there are many legal issues attached to its development.

Perhaps the most widely publicised example of technology used in this context is the Chinese ‘close contact detector’ app. This app records the user’s close contacts, so that in the event the user is diagnosed with COVID-19, alerts are sent to other users who have been in close contact with the infected user so that appropriate treatment (or quarantine) can be advised.

Another example includes the use of deep learning software to quickly and accurately diagnose the Coronavirus in scans. In addition, in a collaboration between tech companies and the US government, software is being used to review the 2,000 papers that have been published on the virus since December, alongside some 29,000 papers of broader relevance. Many are predicting that the COVID-19 crisis will be a watershed moment in the use of digital health technology.

However, even before the current crisis, this was an area of rapid growth, with considerable investment and corporate activity. In light of this, it is worth briefly assessing some of the legal issues presented by digital health. It follows from the broad nature of the term and the products and services it covers that there is no shortage of potential legal hurdles. However, there are three ‘big picture’ issues of particular note: privacy law, applicable regulations and the attribution of liability.

Privacy law

The importance of confidentiality in a medical context is well established. Although the Hippocratic Oath deals with general ethical standards, it is the requirement for physicians to treat medical information as ‘holy secrets’ that is its most celebrated aspect. Confidentiality is no less important in a digital era. For example, the Chinese close contacts app has given rise to ethical issues around privacy and surveillance, and general concerns around the use and exploitation of data have meant that the term “surveillance capitalism” is increasingly heard.

Digital tools have a number of special features that are likely to make privacy particularly important, such as intimate and continuous access to the user, big data sets, automated (and therefore indiscriminate) functions and the ability to instantly disseminate large amounts of data.