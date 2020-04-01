So what can industry expect? VPAS encourages industry to feed its views into the Review, and considers industry as an ‘active participant’. MHP understands that industry representatives are calling for more holistic value assessments that reach beyond cost- effectiveness, include health and non-health related benefits and for consideration of the societal and patient value. This relies on a system built with flexibility and capable of incorporating real- world evidence into decisions. Additionally, as we move towards specialised and personalised medicine, patient populations are becoming smaller and more targeted resulting in higher levels of uncertainty.

Preparing for personalisation

A real measure of success in this review will be how NICE manages uncertainty whilst allowing for the value and benefit-risk assessments to be made irrespectively of it. It is important to state that increased uncertainty does not equal increased risk. Failing to effectively address this nuance will see new treatments trapped by gatekeepers that are stalling access whilst manufacturers provide more evidence.

Critically, the evidence that is provided may not substantiate a recommendation for a treatment’s full indication. Of the 82% of positive recommendations, 29% were optimised, meaning they were not recommended for their full licence, and 5% were only recommended for the CDF. It is also important to consider what is currently happening to the 18% of technologies that are not receiving approval. NICE states that a treatment will not be recommended when there is a lack of evidence for the clinical effectiveness of the technology, or it’s not considered to be cost-effective. Allowing for more flexibility in the appraisal process and incorporating better value measures could greatly improve the percentage of technologies being accepted, and for their full indication.

Playing catch-up

Going back to the problems that got us here, VPAS also promises more and faster NICE appraisals for all new active substances and speeding up of appraisals for non-cancer medicines to be in line with cancer medicine timelines.

Despite NICE reducing the lag time between EMA authorisation and NICE commencing its appraisal, what happens after this hasn’t improved. The Institute of Cancer Research found the average time taken for an evaluation between 2009 and 2016 was 16.0 months, which made little impact in comparison to the 16.7 months it took between 2000 and 2008. It’s difficult to gauge at this stage the impact that reform will make on the speed of appraisals. Making steps towards managing uncertainty and gathering real-world evidence have potential for faster access, as it is likely to allow for early and managed access around surrogate endpoints, as real-word evidence feeds into decisions. However, NICE hasn’t yet made commitments to how they will improve speed, which could see new medicines continuing to get trapped at the gates.