The cost of taking a drug to market – estimated to be approximately $2.6 billion – combined with increasingly tight healthcare budgets, has put intense pressure on R&D teams.

Genomics, or more widely, ‘omics’ (genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, etc), might be the solution. By using patients’ genetic profiles, scientists should be able to narrow down patient groups into subsets with a higher chance of responding to a specific treatment. Surrogate endpoints are also speeding up trials and eliminating ineffective therapies at an earlier stage, getting products into the market earlier, at lower cost.

From the perspective of Jo(e) Bloggs, there is the personal benefit from having your DNA analysed to determine which conditions you or your blood relatives may be genetically predisposed to. But it also benefits the health of the wider population. On top of this, the economic benefit of greater investment in prevention is huge, and has a measureable (positive) impact on GDP (gross domestic product).

In a previous life I was an oncology consultant in the NHS, and I have first-hand experience of cancer. This is one area where genomics has enormous potential. Take genetic sequencing company Adaptive Biotechnologies, for example. The company is partnering with Microsoft to map the genetics of the human immune system, or immunome, in a bid to help detect early stages of cancers and other diseases. The future is far brighter for cancer patients, thanks to ‘omics’.

Data, data everywhere

A recent KPMG survey carried out among 2,000 people in the UK found that 53% of people would be willing to share their DNA with a pharmaceutical company to help research into new drugs and treatments.

I spend a lot of time in the US, and I strongly believe that if the survey was carried out there, the results wouldn’t be anywhere near as positive. We trust in our NHS, and the UK is making waves when it comes to progress in genomics.

A great example is Inclisiran – the new cholesterol drug (developed by The Medicines Company, acquired by Novartis) that’s expected to save 30,000 lives over ten years by giving patients accelerated access to the drug. The clinical trial will use NHS data to identify patients across the country who are at risk of heart disease, and who haven’t benefited from conventional treatments. The reason this world-first trial is possible in the UK is thanks to the vast amount of data the NHS holds. There is no other health system in the world that follows people from cradle to grave with a unique identifier.