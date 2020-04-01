From the uncertainty created by the general election to the furore over the GP contract and the reality of integrating budgets, the past 15 months have posed some major challenges for the NHS Long Term Plan.

Yet these issues could be the tip of the iceberg if England faces a coronavirus epidemic as this could seriously disrupt NHS services over the next few months.

In this article, we explore some of the key barriers to the roll-out of the NHS Long Term Plan and how they are being tackled. We also assess what is likely to happen next and what this means for pharma.

Integrated Care Systems (ICSs)

Moving from a ‘shadow’ ICS to a fully fledged one is proving challenging, particularly with regard to finance. NHS England and NHS Improvement expect an ICS to have accepted a single control target for its health economy. However, to date, only Dorset ICS has used all of its sustainability funding to meet the collective control total.

All other systems, even those that have been accepted as a fully fledged ICS, such as Surrey Heartlands and Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, have resisted pooling all their sustainability funding – keeping much of it linked only to individual providers’ financial targets.

This underlines the difficulty of getting different people in different organisations, with different pressures and legal obligations, to share and take risks together.

To help tackle such problems, the government has promised to legislate to enshrine the Long Term Plan in law and remove competition law. We may also see ICSs become statutory bodies like NHS Trusts and CCGs. All of this would help to smooth the path to integrated working.

Other key integrated care bodies

Integrated Care Providers (ICPs), which were designed to contract with strategic commissioners, are still at an embryonic stage and do not have any contracts in place. A new ICP contract is expected to be awarded in Dudley later this year. It will be the first ICP contract in England and is forecast to be worth up to £360 million annually.