When I was 16, the femur rod broke from wear and tear, causing a bad and very painful fracture. The experienced OI surgeon wanted to put me in a plaster cast for pain relief, but as a child I had been put in plaster casts many times without proper pain management and I had traumatic memories from this, so I refused. He continued to nag, but I persisted and eventually he caved in. This was the first time I felt empowered in a healthcare setting. Before that, I felt that all decisions were made over my head and that nobody cared what I as a child with OI felt.

What do you find most difficult about living with OI?

After the age of 30-35 it is definitely dealing with the chronic pain – both bone and muscular. I am also starting to think that some of my pain is neurological, so it’s complex to find good pain management. Being in my 40s I also have substantially less energy than I had ten years ago. Some call this fatigue, but I’m actually wondering if much of it is due to untreated pain, which can make you incredibly tired.

How does the disorder affect your day-to-day life?

Because of the chronic pain and less energy, I’m not able to work full time anymore as I did in the beginning. Besides that, I guess it’s the obstacles and discrimination you face as a wheelchair user and being perceived as disabled, that has mostly affected my life negatively. But because of my OI I have also become involved in organisational work and this is incredibly rewarding. I’ve served as the president of Osteogenesis Imperfecta Federation Europe (OIFE) for four and a half years now, and through this work I have met amazing people all over the world – including professionals and people with OI. This includes the guy I live with, who I met at an OI-meeting five years ago.

Have you ever experienced any social stigma due to the disorder?

Yes, most definitely. I think any person who uses a wheelchair and who looks different will face discrimination and social stigma no matter what personality you have. I have tried to ignore it as much as possible and just focus on positive aspects. Internet dating as a young disabled person can be a nightmare, but I also found school and university years challenging. It was almost a relief when I could started working as a legal advisor, where people quickly saw me for my competence and not only the short girl in the wheelchair.