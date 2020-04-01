Honesty from the agency as to its capabilities was recognised by pharma as an important expectation in the Pitching Code of Conduct. In fact, it was suggested that agencies who say ‘no this isn’t for us’ early on are more likely to be invited back for future pitches compared to those who attempt but clearly don’t have the requisite capabilities. Similarly, there should be honest and open dialogue with agencies around why the pitch is taking place, exactly what the brand is looking for, and the detail on the criteria on which they will be judged. Surely, there can be no harm in sharing with agencies in advance the scoring sheet, or equivalent, that will be used to assess pitch responses? This can only help ensure the pharma client gets to see the abilities in the areas it is looking for.

In taking on an agency partner, a pharma client is buying the skills of the individuals who will be working on its account daily. To start a successful partnership, agencies need to be honest about this in the pitch teams they present – clients need to meet the team they will be working with daily. Everybody recognises that some practitioners who are the best at their skill set and desirable to have working on a brand, may not be the best presenters. However, for a true assessment, all stakeholders need to work together to manage this dichotomy. Enhancing the ‘chemistry’ element of the pitch process is one way to address this whilst also enhancing the selection process as a whole.

Much more than a speed date

‘The right chemistry’ is widely stated as a reason for a continued successful agency-client relationship. Getting to know the agency, its culture and individuals is therefore an important element of choosing the right partner. However, the survey found that for 70% of agencies responding, they only met potential clients face-to-face once, at the pitch. Alongside this, 65% reported that no clients had visited their offices for any pitches in the last two years. Successful pitch agencies are good at putting on that one-off show, so does this fully assess everything a client needs to know?

One solution might be a GEMBA (a Japanese term meaning ‘the actual place’ used to describe the idea of walking around the factory floor). This is what GSK called a stage of its pitch process in a recent large global procurement initiative, which allowed client teams to visit prospective agencies in their offices. This element could be included at any stage of the pitch process and might include some form of workshop. It can be used as part of drawing up a final agency pitch list, a ‘get to know’ component for shortlisted agencies or even post the pitch presentation to explore ideas further and clarify a winning agency choice.

Feedback matters

Another disconnect identified in the survey was in the feedback to agencies. After the time, effort and expense of pitching it is only reasonable for an agency to receive honest and detailed feedback. While pharma stated the most common reason for choosing a winning agency was strategic thinking, with costs way down the common list of reasons, agencies report the most common feedback for not winning was their costs. Whatever the reasons for this disparity, it adds to the suggestion that there is potential scope for improvement in the level and format that feedback is provided. The initial call to an unsuccessful agency is difficult for the deliverer and emotional for the recipient. A follow-up call from somebody within the client team who can share the comprehensive collective feedback and answer questions, is therefore valuable. That this is undertaken in a timely period is also important.