What is your background and current role?

I have always been passionate about improving treatments for cancer patients. This started with my PhD at Great Ormond Street Hospital (University College London) where I worked in the lab developing novel cellular vaccines for two different paediatric cancers. This was years before the huge explosion in immuno-oncology, so it’s incredible to think about the subsequent progress in this field. A good example of the progress made is that, at the start of this year, the first ever child was given chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T cells) as a treatment on the NHS (it happened to be at Great Ormond Street Hospital) to treat acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

After completing a post doctoral fellowship at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology, I joined Cancer Research UK in the Centre for Drug Development as in my mind the most exciting oncology experiments are when you administer a novel treatment to patients for the first ever time! I’ve been at Cancer Research UK for twelve years now and still find working on first in human trials hugely rewarding in my role as head of Clinical Operations and Data Management.

What does your day-to-day work involve?

We currently have a portfolio of 22 novel anticancer agents, of which half are in the clinic actively recruiting patients, so my role is to support the study teams working on these trials. Early phase oncology clinical trials are incredibly complex and it is an absolute team effort both within Cancer Research UK as the sponsor, but also with external stakeholders including the investigators and their teams at the participating hospitals, plus our pharma/biotech partners that provide us with access to their drug. Building and maintaining strong working relationships with all these stakeholders is a time-consuming but very rewarding part of my role. Establishing and maintaining these complex networks is something we pride ourselves on in the Centre for Drug Development.

What are the key recent advances in your field?

The approval of checkpoint inhibitor antibodies (such as anti PD-1 nivolumab and pembrolizumab in 2014) has transformed cancer treatment and been the major talking point at ASCO over the last few years. It’s interesting how we now see increasing numbers of novel agents that are designed to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, eg to overcome resistance to these inhibitors.