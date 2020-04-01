Both are vital, but what often happens when a small business makes the prerequisite progress and develops a USP is that it is usually acquired by a bigger player before it can reach the point of being medium-sized. A subsequent shift in management and business priorities incurs, and quite often what made a small company so exciting is lost. What’s actually needed is more support for small businesses to take the next step.

The gap between small and big pharma has grown over the last ten years and it’s unlikely we’ll witness a reset, or even something resembling a realignment, in the next decade. But this brings opportunities. While big pharma plays an invaluable role within the sector – providing jobs, resources and the finance to fund innovation – it’s often smaller businesses that develop on the seeds of an idea that then go on to fundamentally change the industry.

Yet the past decade also served up Brexit, which single-handedly poses the biggest test of mettle to ten years’ worth of progress. The potential of doors being shut to the finest talent, a decline in foreign direct investment and a deviation away from regulatory norms could spell trouble for UK pharma. But it’s not the only issue that will prove pivotal to the success, or otherwise, of the sector for the decade ahead. Looking beyond the here and now of leaving the European Union, three themes are likely to prove key to UK pharma’s growth and keep it the envy of the rest of the world.

Antimicrobial resistance research is a case in point. The issue poses a global challenge that needs tackling over the coming years, with those carrying resistant infections taking longer to treat, requiring more testing and needing more expensive methods of treatment. The latest data from the World Health Organisation states that 490,000 people developed multidrug-resistant TB globally in 2016 and that drug resistance is impacting the fight against HIV and malaria, too. In a world of seemingly endless headlines on NHS resources being stretched close to breaking point, additional stress provided by superbugs could prove mission critical for the sector.

Yet outside of government-funded bodies and universities, there’s only a handful of businesses researching new antibiotics to tackle the issue, and these are made up of small teams of specialists with limited resources. Clearly the risk posed requires a more concerted effort to be defeated, and this will come about by bolstering and supporting these businesses. There are three ways to do this. First, more targeted government initiatives to develop research and innovation capabilities. Second, continued global collaboration to attract the finest talent from around the world to the UK. And third, an increase in the infrastructure investment needed to host world-leading laboratories and research centres for independent, small businesses to thrive in.

AI in motion

This leads onto one of the biggest all-encompassing themes expected to impact nearly every sector of the UK economy over the next ten years: artificial intelligence (AI).

From financial services through to agriculture, business services and manufacturing, it would seem AI’s shadow looms large over the entire UK business landscape. Pharma would appear to be no different. The benefits of AI in the industry are anticipated to include improving drug discovery and synthesis, and automating pathology and radiology services. Should this potential come to full fruition over the next 10 years, it’s been said, the UK’s laboratories will be a robot-only landscape come 2030.

That’s not going to be the case. While AI will play a massive role in the advance and development of life-changing drugs and treatments, the tools needed and technological steps required will take longer than ten years to be rolled out on a mass basis.

This means that, similarly to the development of small pharma businesses, infrastructure will again be key. Its role will be twofold. On the one hand, the continued need for world-leading scientists means demand for high-quality laboratories and workshops will also remain high over the next ten years. Recent announcements, especially those pertaining to the establishment of the UK’s own version of the US’ Advanced Research Projects Agency, which will see funding for research and development doubled to £22 billion over the next five years, will be welcomed, especially given much of this money will be spent on laying the groundwork for scientists to thrive.