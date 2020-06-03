Fortunately, existing business continuity plans have enabled us to modify shift patterns, work remotely and ensure maximum safety for our employees, while also allowing increased production during the COVID crisis.”

Torbay Pharmaceuticals has employed a unified approach to the way it works with customers, colleagues and supply chain partners, enabling it to meet the increased demand for existing medicines, while also supporting other licence holders to increase their supply of medicines. It is this strategy of partnership, combined with experience of market conditions, that has enabled the company to rapidly mobilise in recent months and make the necessary adjustments to maintain supplies.

Leon explains: “Having colleagues working at home, and using digital platforms, has significantly increased our efficiency and project delivery time. Furthermore, making sure we show our appreciation across the organisation is key to engendering positivity in extremely difficult times. Recognition of every employee certainly drives motivation, brings colleagues together and creates a point of focus, which is essential when we are asking colleagues to do ever more in support of the NHS.”

Planning

Although many people were glad to see the back of the seemingly endless Brexit debate, it was, curiously, the legacy of pharma’s plans to deal with its aftermath that came in very useful during the current situation.

As it has transpired, when the UK was thrashing out its exit from Europe, pharma had the good sense to create a protective infrastructure to deal with all the eventualities that may have occurred following our exit. “We already held strategic stocks across our supply chain as part of our existing Brexit plans, and this has played an important role in supporting COVID requirements,” says Leon. “We have also invested in incremental stock to support the demand we are witnessing in today’s market, and which we anticipate could increase in the near future.”

It is this priming and foresight – albeit in connection with the cancellation of our EU membership – which may actually prove one of the most critical factors in controlling the long-term impact of COVID-19. Medical history certainly has a proud history of serendipitous events, and if pharma’s plans for Brexit end up forming the template for disease crisis-management, we’ll gladly take it – especially if lives are saved.

While preparation has undoubtedly kept supply chains from becoming destabilised, the ability of companies to build and maintain links throughout the cycle has come into sharp relief. Relatively recent modernisation has effectively propelled pharma into the digital age with manufacturing honing its collaborative inclinations, while also embracing the possibilities of technology. COVID-19 has underlined that evolution and the consequence has been supply chain flexibility, increased output and a new 21st century philosophy.

This inherent flexibility is epitomised at Torbay Pharmaceuticals. “We believe in a, ‘We can if...’ approach to the way we work with our customers, our colleagues and our supply chain partners,” says Leon.

A flexible approach will certainly be required in future months as output continues to fluctuate and companies try to predict the level of demand across the summer, incorporating the scheduling flexibility which will afford them the opportunity to support more capacity.