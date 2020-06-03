The COVID-19 pandemic is driving countless changes in our daily lives, including how we approach the delivery of healthcare in the UK. In response to the crisis, NICE has recommended the use of digital communication solutions and the implementation of alternative ways to deliver medicines. To help to relieve the strain on the healthcare system and keep the public safe, we must work together to ensure that patients who receive ongoing treatment are able to treat themselves at home where safe and possible.

Remote treatment options are often more convenient for patients, as they enable self-medication in the home and thus reduce the time and any expenses incurred by attending frequent hospital appointments. This also decreases chances of infection, which is of paramount importance and naturally a cause of great concern during the current crisis. Indeed, during the COVID-19 pandemic, remotely treating patients may be the safest option for those with chronic conditions. For the NHS, enabling people to self- medicate frees up time for clinicians to spend with other patients and can even lead to increased cost savings.

However, there are still several barriers to overcome for remote treatment to be effective and the right choice for patients. Firstly, there can be logistical challenges, such as setting up medical software and equipment remotely. Secondly, and equally as important, is the absence of the ‘human touch’ in delivering treatment. To ensure patients feel that they are being listened to and supported, regular face-to-face contact should be incorporated into the remote treatment process whenever possible.

Across the healthcare sector, we can be hesitant to look outside our own siloed roles and do things differently. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has dramatically increased the need for healthcare systems to explore remote treatment options. Hospitals in the UK are being asked to conduct more video-based consultations, and