When we talk about the future of the planet and how the

pharmaceutical industry can respond to the climate crisis, we’re actually not talking about the future at all.

The effects of the climate crisis are already being seen and felt by everyone, in all four corners of the Earth. And there are very real health consequences happening today.

Yet, according to a Lancet report, less than 4% of current spending on climate change adaptation is being channelled into minimising the adverse effects of global warming on health, even though we’re at risk of undermining the last 50 years’ of medical advances.

As a result of low investment, the real health consequences of the climate crisis are largely unknown which makes preparing for the future difficult.

This lack of understanding is also putting many lives at risk today and is amplifying existing health inequalities in countries with weaker healthcare systems such as Africa, where more than half of nations currently fail to meet core requirements set by International Health Regulation for preparedness for a public health emergency.

However, it isn’t too late for the pharmaceutical industry to act in collaboration with other large industries and help to slow or even start to reverse climate change.

How is climate change impacting global health?

A changing climate has many health implications. While it’s true not all will be adverse – such as milder temperatures reducing winter- time deaths and warmer summers limiting disease-transmitting mosquito populations – many will put lives at risks.