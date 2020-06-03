“There is a phenomenal infrastructure here for the delivery and development of tools to fight disease,” said Professor Helen McShane, director of the Oxford NIHR Biomedical Research Centre and deputy head of the University of Oxford’s Medical Sciences Division. “Oxford has a long-standing interest in all aspects of infectious diseases, including modelling and vaccines. There is an increasing recent focus on emerging pathogens. The breadth of science in this area spans vaccine and drug development, experimental medicine clinical trials, large Phase III trials and diagnostics.”

All around Oxford, thousands of people have been mobilised in the fight against COVID-19. The city is home to scores of pioneering academic and medical institutions and hundreds of innovative research facilities. This unique life sciences cluster has pivoted rapidly and its experts are now battling the virus on many fronts, with vaccines, new drug treatments and diagnostics.

Vaccines

Helen is a professor of vaccinology at the University’s Jenner Institute, one of the world’s largest research institutions dedicated to non-profit vaccine research.

The Jenner Institute has developed the UK’s primary vaccine candidate, ChAdOx1 nCoV 19, in record time, moving from design to human clinical trials in just four months. The Jenner’s rapid response was led by Professors Adrian Hill and Sarah Gilbert, who acted as soon as the first six virus sequences were published in early January. By April 30, the Institute had forged a not-for-profit partnership with AstraZeneca so that, if the vaccine proves successful, its manufacture and distribution can be rapidly scaled up. Around 700 people had been vaccinated by early May and the first results could be seen by Autumn.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the pandemic has accelerated the construction of the UK’s first bespoke strategic vaccine development and manufacturing capability, the £67 million Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus south of Oxford. Originally scheduled for the Spring of 2022, the centre is now due to open its doors next year. The 7,000m2 building will be a key pillar of the Harwell HealthTec Cluster, where 58 organisations collectively employ 1,250 people, and it is part of a new Life Science Opportunity Zone at Harwell where 6,000 people work. VMIC will be co-located with the UK’s open access National Laboratories, including The Rosalind Franklin Institute and the Diamond Light Source.

The Diamond Light Source is the UK’s national synchrotron, accelerating electrons to near light speeds to give off light ten billion times brighter than the sun. These beamlines can be directed to help study a vast range of subject matter through a machine that is 10,000 times more powerful than a traditional microscope. This potency, and the efforts of Diamond’s director of life sciences and structural biologist Professor David Stuart and many others around the world, has now been harnessed to the global effort to help advance work on SARS-CoV-2, probing small chemical ‘fragments’ of the protease as potential drug target binding sites. SARS-CoV-2 potentially has many proteins that can be used as drug targets and this facility’s speed and scale has been vital.

Diamond is a key participant in the global COVID Moonshot effort, which has brought together international scientists from academia and industry in a non-profit initiative, in conjunction with machine learning-powered medicinal chemistry company PostEra. Moonshot aims to develop a clinically effective antiviral at the fastest rate ever seen by using crowdsourcing techniques to call on chemists around the world to design new inhibitors using the rich fragment data that Diamond has managed to capture.