With the world fighting a pandemic, demand for healthcare has plummeted in the UK and elsewhere. This counter-intuitive trend was partly deliberate: dentists were shut, non-urgent care and operations were cancelled in most hospitals, and around 30,000 beds were emptied to prepare for coronavirus patients. But the drop in patient numbers across the NHS was also faster than anyone expected. In April, when the UK was in full lockdown, NHS England saw its lowest-ever attendance figures for accident and emergency – a full 57% lower than a year earlier – while Public Health England reports that cancer referrals from GPs have fallen by 80% in some areas. Telemedicine has filled some of the gap, but not all.

The UK is not alone. In the US the collapse in non-coronavirus care is causing chaos in the private healthcare sector. In the first quarter of 2020 overall US GDP contracted by 4.8%, but the recession was led by an 18% year-on-year fall in healthcare services. By April, the impact was being felt in the jobs markets, with employment in the healthcare sector falling by 1.4 million during the month, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Dentists accounted for over half a million of these. The pattern was mirrored in China, where consumer expenditure on healthcare declined by 10.2% year-on-year in the first quarter, outpacing the 9.2% drop in total consumer spending.

These conflicting trends in the healthcare sector have been echoed in pharmaceuticals. While most of the big global pharmaceutical companies have managed to avoid a hit to their revenues or their share prices, amid the mayhem affecting other sectors, a few have not. Merck & Co (US) issued a profit warning in April, saying that it had been affected by the drop in GP care. Johnson & Johnson also cut its guidance, dented partly by the fall in consumer healthcare. Medtech companies focused on cardiovascular care, such as Boston Scientific, have also fared badly.

Social distancing measures, lockdowns and government priorities are partly to blame for the fall in non-coronavirus care. But so too