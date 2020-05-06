We all know that most life sciences companies are working and collaborating tirelessly to develop tests and treatments for COVID-19. The importance and scope of that work cannot be overstated – it must take precedence as this crisis unfolds.

At the same time, though, life sciences companies must also advance the treatments in their pipelines that are essential for so many other human health issues. This is critical to navigate the immediate crisis and emerge stronger in a new normal. Continuing to progress treatments across clinical phases, while taking care of patients who are currently in clinical trials and depend on the therapy, is vital to world health and scientific progress.

Now more than ever, the industry needs to leverage the power of data, analytics and remote engagement at scale to improve how the clinical trials are run. Life sciences companies must engage, empower and enable patient access to clinical trials. That means leverage call centres and virtual methods to empower patients and provide information or access to clinical trials, care and investigational therapies.

Life sciences companies should also assess other areas that are experiencing disruption including getting the necessary clinical supplies to patients and alternative ways to deliver treatments that don’t require in-person meetings. Obviously, it is imperative to balance compassionate use for non-trial eligible patients and those who have stopped a trial with safety considerations.