Why the interest in healthcare communications?

Science fascinates me; I studied Pharmacology and Physiology at university but never really saw myself working in a lab, so healthcare communications felt like a natural fit for me. I love looking at the intersection of science, technology and creative to find solutions that improve the lives of patients. The Havas Lynx Group has been my home since leaving university, and it’s been the perfect place to discover and develop this passion over the years.

Where do you feel you have made the most impact in your current role?

I’m a big believer that great people create great ideas, producing great outcomes. So as Managing Director, my focus is always on the people – building the right environment for them to flourish and to deliver for clients, customers and patients. We have a staggering bunch of talented, passionate people that I’m proud to work with.

Which successes over the course of your career are you most proud of?

I was thrilled to be part of the agency when we won Healthcare Communications Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions in 2018 and had been fortunate enough to be directly involved in some of the campaigns that picked up an award. With a background in strategy, it’s always exciting to see strategic thoughts and ideas bought to life creatively, of course the key is to make sure they work for the client and the customer – but getting a Lion is the icing on the cake.

What inspires you to succeed?

I think there’s a thread that sits throughout Lynx, knowing we work on some of the most incredible advancements in medicine, and the impact these could have for the patient, is inspiration enough.

What is your vision for the future of healthcare communications?

I believe healthcare, in general, will be moving to a more outcomes- based system, so for me, it makes sense that communications will too. Effectiveness must be the primary focus for everything we do, but for varying reasons, that hasn’t always been the case. Fortunately, we’re now in a luxurious position to have the means to truly enable that and I expect we’ll see effectiveness as the staple across our industry going forward. This year our white paper, Media Means Business, focuses on how we can measure impact and get more meaningful results from the campaigns we deliver – obviously I am biased, but it’s well worth a read to understand some more tangible ways we can measure effectiveness.