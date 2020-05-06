What drives your passion for pharma?

I have always had a keen interest in both business and science, so in pharma I’ve been able to tap into both and build a rewarding career. After completing my PhD in Cancer Genetics I joined the industry, driven by the opportunity to contribute to the betterment of human health. I am passionate about working with organisations that align with my own values, such as Galen, which reinvests 100% of profits back into the business to ensure we are continually innovating.

What has been your proudest professional achievement so far?

That is a difficult question as I have had so many wonderful moments in my career. If I had to choose one thing, it would be paying forward to many people over the years the coaching, mentoring, encouragement and opportunities that were freely given to me as I progressed through my career. There is nothing more wonderful than seeing someone excel and be the best version of themselves.

To what do you attribute your successes?

From a very young age my parents instilled the importance of education, working hard and always doing my best. These values have definitely attributed to my success. I am tenacious and I do not give up easily, qualities that have stood to me in challenging and uncertain times. I also believe and am passionate about uniting ambitious, enthusiastic and dedicated people under a shared ethos and culture. At Galen, I am blessed to be working with an incredibly talented team. Together we are proud to be creating an extremely positive culture in which ‘everybody matters’ and ‘being of service’ is our focus.

What do you hope to achieve at Galen?

When I joined Galen, my primary focus was to develop an ambitious, refreshed strategy to help drive success. It was crucial to instil this renewed vision across the firm to ensure each employee understood and supported the strategy. It was also very important to me to build a working environment where everyone feels valued and knows that what they do matters. Moving forward, we will focus developing our existing portfolio of products in line with our agreed strategy, and will continue to expand globally and build upon our established product portfolio through acquisitions, licensing and development.

What are your hopes for the future of women in the industry?

That we will continue to realise our worth and strive to be our best by seizing opportunities and rising to challenges. As such, I’m proud of Galen’s ongoing commitment to encourage young people towards STEM-related careers and our involvement in significant outreach with schools, universities and academic institutions, which will continue to be a priority for us. I believe the future of women in the pharma industry is a bright one if we all work together to support each other and lead by example through being authentic, kind, motivated and passionate about what we do each and every day.