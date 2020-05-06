What is a key learning from your 20-year career in pharma and healthcare?

My key learning from being in pharma and healthcare for 20 years is that it is all about purpose. Whatever pharma or healthcare role anyone has had ultimately it’s all connected to improving people’s lives. In the day-to-day it can sometimes be easy to forget so I have learnt to remind myself that everything thing we o no matter how big or small is about improving people’s lives and making a difference.

Why is equality so important from a business perspective?

Equality is only part of the story. It is only when we fully embrace equality, diversity and inclusion that we get the full business and personal benefit. Equality ensures that everyone has access to the same opportunities and the same, fair treatment. By actively promoting equality, diversity and inclusion then your business will thrive and people of all backgrounds can come together and achieve success. Businesses can’t continue to grow if everyone within them thinks the same, acts the same and has the same interests. Embracing diversity in its widest sense will mean that your business will be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking and you’re much more likely to succeed.

What are you most proud of having achieved in your career so far?

There isn’t really one specific proud moment to shout about. Like most people my career has had high points and challenges over the last 20 years, all of which have contributed to my overall development. Having the ability to bounce back and carry on when things have got tough and also being able to seize the opportunities that I’ve been given enabling me to develop professionally and personally makes me proud.

How do you continue to drive progress – individually and that of your team at Torbay?

Having a forward-thinking, open-minded and ‘We can if’ attitude is the approach we take across the business today and will continue to do so as it is part of our culture. I’ve always found that being open and honest with colleagues whilst being clear on priorities helps us all to deliver great things at pace. Maintaining a positive outlook and sense of humour is essential for providing an environment where innovation can flourish and colleagues feel empowered to be the best they can be.

What would you like to achieve next for the firm?

We have set ourselves some very ambitious targets to achieve over the next five years that will see us double the size of the business, expanding not just in the UK but globally. To be recognised as Torbay Pharmaceuticals, built by the NHS, supplying the world would be awesome.