What is the most valuable lesson you’ve learnt over your career?

Sheryl Sandberg said careers aren’t ladders, they’re jungle gyms. Over time I’ve learnt this and really used it. I’ve been an analyst, a consultant, a strategist and an account director. I’ve worked in mining, retail, product testing and healthcare. Every role, every sector and every challenge I’ve met along the way I’ve learnt from, I’ve adapted to and applied to every new challenge. I firmly believe that the greater your field of reference, the greater your ability to identify opportunities and, whilst every new role/area will always be scary, you become more accustomed to taking risks and jumping in.

What do you consider your greatest professional achievement to date?

The Havas Lynx Group (HLG) AMP team. They are a wonderful group of people doing amazing work. The team are HLG’s Media division, bringing together award-winning creative, scientific and strategic expertise with Havas’ media power. We built a team using some of the brightest minds in consumer media and married it together with our long-standing experience in healthcare. Finding a group of people who are passionate about making a difference in healthcare and gel with one another is no easy task. But the team we have built is testament that it can happen with incredible results.

What has been your greatest challenge, and how did you overcome it?

Tough question as there have been so many challenges over the years. Clients, projects, pitches, deadlines, switching off, COVID-19 – they have all presented challenges. What I would say is that every challenge has been overcome with a mix of grit, determination and a great group of people around me. At Havas we have a brilliant culture that crosses borders and teams. I have always taken full advantage of the smart, passionate and collaborative network that I belong to because challenges are best faced together.

What else do you hope to achieve in your role?

I want to continue bringing media, creative and data closer together for our clients, so they can realise the benefits of a meaningful media experience where powerful creative works in the most relevant contexts and connects to their target audiences. In parallel – I will continue growing a great healthcare media team, that work with the best creatives in healthcare to improve outcomes for patients, healthcare professionals and the wider community.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Well the jungle gym mindset is important, but also ask questions, have an opinion, read widely and listen to others. More importantly – don’t slouch!