When I began my career as a sales rep in the pharma it was rare to see either women or BAME (British, Black, Asian and minority ethnic) reps in the industry, and even rarer to see them in leadership positions. As a BAME woman, I found that disconcerting. It made it much harder for me to move into a marketing role, something I really wanted to do. Indeed, I found I could only ever chip away at the proverbial glass ceiling by continuously moving company to gain promotion. It was the only way to get past the familiar refrain that ‘your face doesn’t fit and you’re female’. I am writing this to acknowledge that much has changed over the last decades – I am living proof that BAME women can succeed in healthcare and more specifically healthcare communications – but so much more needs to be done to increase diversity and inclusion.

Why diversity matters now more than ever

If I think about the mission of imc group and wider industry, it’s all about improving patient outcomes. Those patients come from different cultures and backgrounds, different belief systems and different values. As an industry, we are much better placed to understand those patients, their mindsets and their ultimate needs if we reflect their variety.

The COVID crisis has proven how important this is. For some reason, BAME sufferers are at a higher risk of death from the virus. An official study published at the beginning of June said Black and Asian people in England were up to 50% more likely to die after getting COVID-19. This could be down to socio-economic reasons or cultural reasons, for instance, multigenerational families living under one roof. Nevertheless, greater cultural sensitivity and awareness (read: greater diversity!) amongst health professionals and social workers might lead to more intelligent allocation of resources, as well as better outcomes, once the inevitable second wave of infections begins. In a similar vein, clinical trials for COVID vaccines must seek to include participants from minorities if we are to ensure they are effective for all.

It makes business sense

Greater diversity should also matter to businesses because it makes business sense. Multiple studies have shown that companies with more diverse workplaces perform better financially, with those scoring highly in gender, racial or ethnic diversity boasting financial returns above their industry average. In fact, a recent study from gender diversity consultancy The Pipeline found that large UK firms with executive boards comprising one third females were ten times more profitable than companies with all-male boards.