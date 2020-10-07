At a recent webinar chaired by ZPB and hosted by the Healthcare Communications Association (HCA), Parker Moss, chief commercial and partnership officer at Genomics England, spoke about the heroic efforts of those working in drug discovery and clinical development in both pharma and academic research overall during the last six months, and also pointed to the progress being made to increase the representation of the BAME community in its current genome sequencing project among COVID-19 patients, which is tracking at over double the representation compared to the national average. As an extension to accelerating inclusivity in the clinical trials arena, therapies and interventions that support more equal access across all patient groups and communities, and reduce the COVID-19 threat, will most certainly find themselves more in demand than before.

At the same webinar, Graham Kendall, director for the Digital Healthcare Council (DHC), addressed the issue of the NHS 18-week waiting list targets and the recovery in the number of GP appointments. Kendall said that whilst there had been some positive news in the latest set of figures published in August, in particular an overall increase in GP appointments compared to the previous month, there is huge variation across the country, with patterns starting to emerge.

This is alongside countless reports being published daily from specific interest groups which highlight the impact COVID-19 has had on non-COVID-19 conditions and services. Everything from breast cancer detection to an increase in non-COVID-19 deaths, notably from heart and circulatory disease.

It highlights another communications consideration for pharma. Whilst lobbying, whether directly or via the media, has a place, and data analysis is imperative, this is arguably not the time to be adding to the pressure that the system is under. Being part of the solution, sharing data and insight and giving careful consideration to selecting the right channel for the right message when it comes to communicating more broadly, will help to move us forward most constructively.

Graham Kendall provides a case in point from his work at the DHC. “It’s striking that many of the areas that have done best in maintaining appointment levels are those that use DHC members to manage and deliver their remote consultations. Increasingly we see patients choosing remote options, and by matching those preferences to clinically appropriate channels, this frees capacity for those patients who need face-to-face consultations. In turn, all patients benefit, including those who are digitally excluded”.

Whilst the panel gave a health warning to avoid shoehorning commercial objectives into the NHS agenda, this serves as good inspiration. During the webinar both panellists and audience exuded confidence and identified specific examples of where collaboration was resulting in real progress. Over 60% of the audience said that they had personally witnessed an increased appetite for collaboration between the NHS and industry since the arrival of COVID-19. As Samuel Hollis, business unit director for the Cardiology and Respiratory Franchises at Novartis UK, says, “Genuine moves to evaluate where pharma can drive value into the system, at local and national level, should and are being welcomed. It’s less push, and more pull that is required around aligned common objectives, and this is what is going to sustain the increasing levels of trust between individuals and organisations”.