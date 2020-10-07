The first half of 2020 will go down in the history books; it has brought about rapid changes to our way of life and raised profound questions about the way our economies operate. However, even amid the chaos of COVID-19, the UK’s pharmaceutical industry has delivered, bringing about intense innovation and industry collaboration at a time when it is most needed. The crisis has seen the sector come together on a huge scale – the usual trade secrets and intellectual property have been more widely shared in recent months than ever before, with the development of a successful vaccine for COVID-19 becoming the industry’s new holy grail. Under immense pressure, many companies have also accelerated digitisation processes, allowing for clinical trial data to be processed and shared faster than ever.

However, the UK’s pharmaceutical sector has a long-running track record of delivering powerful innovation that overwhelmingly predates the pandemic. This innovation is testament to the way the UK’s pharmaceutical sector has been developed and nurtured – providing a blueprint for how to create a truly cutting-edge industry. In my view, there are three major factors driving this long-running phenomenon in UK pharma.

A dynamic supply chain

The first factor driving the innovation of the sector is its dynamic supply chain, connecting institutions from all parts of society. Home to many of the world’s best universities, the UK is a natural hub for talented graduates. For the pharma sector, having access to highly talented PhD and Masters students is a significant boost, especially compared to countries that are more reliant on immigration to supply the workforce for pharmaceutical firms. Recent boosts to apprenticeship training in vaccine manufacturing also represent a welcome move as vaccine development becomes a key focus across the sector.

However, universities also play another key role – many of the most successful firms began as start-ups spun out of university research faculties. One prominent example is Abcam, which has become one of the leading players in the sector thanks to its work on antibodies. The company was initially spun out of a genetics research institute in Cambridge. These firms can also benefit from the local wealth of knowledge around M&A and intellectual property, driving further growth.

The NHS plays an important role in the broader pharmaceutical supply chain, providing the ideal infrastructure for the commercialisation of drugs. Working with pharmaceutical companies, the NHS contributes significantly to UK pharma’s strong international competitiveness. It also plays a critical role in supporting clinical trials. For example, hospitals in Birmingham are home to many of the UK’s leading clinical research institutions and have supported work on groundbreaking medicines.