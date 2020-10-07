COVID-19 has had a huge impact on European regulatory activity. Peaks in demand for certain product groups, and disruption to production and to supply chains, have put pressure on international medicines companies. Regulatory authorities have had to respond to this, and to their own challenges in managing administrative processes when offices have been closed and the usual administration has come up against practical constraints and delays. To ease the strain and maintain vital supplies, the European Commission, European Medicines Agency and Heads of Medicines Agencies published updated guidance in April, featuring some agreed measures to promote new flexibility and simplified and accelerated authorisation procedures. Here, Monia Nica, Senior Regulatory Affairs Manager at Arriello, summarises the main changes, many of which will stay in place until at least the end of this year. Necessity is the mother of invention and, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to potential threats to essential product supply and challenges managing the usual regulatory administration processes, agencies across Europe joined forces to determine how best to maintain continuity of drug availability. Although high safety standards had to be upheld, the authorities needed to find a workable solution to keep pipelines moving. The result is a new set of guidelines for the exceptional circumstances triggered by the pandemic, published in April and last updated in July by the European Commission (EC), in collaboration with the Coordination Group for Mutual Recognition and Decentralised Procedures – Human (CMDh), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The measures have implications for marketing authorisation and regulatory procedures; manufacturing and importing; GMP and GDP (Good Manufacturing/ Distribution Practice) certificates and

inspections; critical change management; labelling and packaging management; and pharmacovigilance/adverse event reporting. In many cases, the new guidelines offer a welcome aid to life sciences companies trying to maintain market availability of critical medicines. However it is important that marketing authorisation holders (MAHs) are aware of all the amended requirements, so that they do not leave themselves open to gaps or delays in supply. So what’s changed, and what do MAHs need to know? 1. Expedited approvals for COVID-linked products. With so much research going on into potential treatments, aids and vaccines for COVID-19, speed to market is of the essence. For this reason, European authorities have agreed to a ‘zero-day’ mutual recognition/ repeat use procedure so that applications for access to new/additional markets are not delayed by the usual rounds of administrative preparations. So if a drug is seen to help COVID-19 patients, it can be authorised and rolled out to other EU member states at an accelerated pace. Similar provisions have been made for helpful drugs identified in regions beyond the EU, to expedite their availability in Europe. 2. Relaxed renewals & sunset clause requirements. In recognition of the exceptional circumstances currently, requirements around renewals’ dossier submissions have been relaxed so that postponement is acceptable if the request is justified: ie the dossier could be submitted after the usual deadline. Under normal circumstances, failure to file on time can lead to marketing authorisation invalidation with the potential for gaps in supply.