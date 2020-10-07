For products in classes that are currently deprioritised, sponsors should use this time to fill data gaps with real-world data (RWD), expert opinions, and indirect treatment comparisons that will strengthen their case when the time comes. This will be especially important as health systems will have been depleted of financial resources and potentially will need to apply more stringent assessments to counter these constraints.

Changing evidence requirements

With a priority focus on antibiotics, antivirals and vaccines for assessment, we predict potential changes to the ways products in these therapeutic areas are reimbursed in the future. Outcomes- based reimbursement will gain further traction in the days ahead, with an added need to quantify the resources that are saved by new therapeutics. The current efficacy focus will be about understanding which therapies can truly free up scarce resources. New evidence hurdles will likely lower thresholds for organisations’ willingness to pay as health systems are being hard it and are needing to make more efficient use of constrained resources. And, in countries where economic data was not part of the appraisal process, we foresee that such data will be increasingly required.

In the US, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), while not a government agency, is gaining influence, and this is likely to continue. Meanwhile, the US is faced with a growing number of unemployed – and therefore uninsured – people, which is placing greater burdens on the healthcare system. This may bring to the fore politically sensitive discussions on equitable access to care.

What it means for sponsors:

We advise aiming for high-priority subgroups of patients, being mindful of the overall budget and not targeting all possible indications for each new therapy. Sponsors might also need to consider the overall budget impact that improvements in population access to treatment bring. Such evidence does not necessarily require further trials (which are challenging to generate at this time). Real-world data, retrospective patient record analyses, literature reviews subject to statistical meta-analysis and expert opinion will all be valuable surrogate indicators in lieu of clinical trial extensions.

We strongly recommend early-stage interactions with HTA boards by way of the early scientific advice processes that already happen remotely. Sponsors should be mindful of the pressures facing these committees, however. Liaising through a third party who has established relationships and communication channels might be a way to approach these beleaguered bodies.

Companies operating in the US need to understand that the way of working and launching products is changing; healthcare system and payers are looking to assess the value of therapies. COVID has highlighted the inequity in the system, and there will need to be discussions on how to ensure equitable access to care.