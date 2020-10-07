What is cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL)?

I have a rare condition called CTCL. It has two parts: a blood malfunction that manifests itself in my skin, like psoriasis with very sore skin; and it also feels like having flu. At this point people usually say: “I bet that’s awful”. Then I know that they understand my situation.

People ask me: “your skin looks sore, what does it feel like?” I explain: “have you ever had a carpet or gravel burn or bad scrape? Imagine a paper cut and how irritating that is...but it’s on your entire body.”

Can you describe your path to diagnosis?

For several years, I had skin conditions, which were treated as psoriasis and eczema. Then I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. When treated for this with chemotherapy, my skin condition cleared up. When the skin condition reappeared later, my GP saw that it may be something else and I was referred to a dermatologist who diagnosed CTCL.

It was a long journey: from my first skin problems in 2004, to diagnosis in 2010 and transfer to my current consultant in 2014. I was in a grey area for almost ten years.

How did you cope with your diagnosis?

I was confused. In the beginning they called it Mycosis fungoides. I asked “...what’s that?” and the dermatologist responded that it’s a form of cancer not in your skin, but in your blood. That totally confused me as I didn’t understand what they were saying. I kept seeing a dermatologist and it wasn’t until much later that I met my current consultant who explained that I had CTCL, a rare cancer.

During this time, my husband was my main support. He works as a formulations chemist and so he did a lot of research with me. My consultant, Dr Richard Azurdia, has been absolutely key to changing my life with CTCL. My family, friends and work colleagues are understanding. With this strong support, I feel I’m well placed compared to many others with CTCL.

What have you been told about your prognosis?

I have been told that it is not curable but they can treat the symptoms.

What treatment have you received?

My treatment journey started with topical creams and GP appointments with no referrals. After my diagnosis with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the chemotherapy had a positive effect on my skin condition and we tried many different medications over several years.