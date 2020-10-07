It might be comforting to think that the National Health Service is returning to where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, but for a whole tier of senior decision makers this would represent a tragic waste of opportunity.

As a result, there is now a drive to build on the positive changes that COVID-19 has brought to the NHS, and to ensure that all pathways and services are reformed with a focus on innovation and system-wide change.

Known as the ‘NHS Reset’, these changes are being spearheaded by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), the Academic Health Sciences Network (AHSN) and the NHS Confederation. They have significant implications for pharma’s brand strategy and the way it should engage with its NHS customers.

The reset

The RCP has issued nine key points about resetting services, while AHSNs – charged with leading on the adoption and diffusion of new technologies and techniques in the NHS – have launched their own Health and Care Reset programme.

Speaking of the reset on its campaign website, the NHS Confederation says: “NHS Reset will seek to influence upcoming national strategies, including from NHS England and NHS Improvement, and their priorities for a reset with services, as well as looking to guide local systems through their own planning processes to ensure they can maintain the beneficial changes they’ve already realised.”

Essentially, the NHS Reset seeks to drive improvements in treatments and care that will help the NHS to become sustainable and enable it to withstand another wave of coronavirus. Many of the primary objectives of the Reset align with the NHS Long Term Plan. For example, keeping patients out of hospital, where possible, and enabling them to be treated in the community or at home, underpin both of these initiatives.

Managing early discharge and risk monitoring will be essential to preventing hospital admissions. It will also be important to empower patients to take greater control over their health if more care is to be managed in the community or at home. Patients will need to be better informed about their condition, more confident about self- managing it and motivated to take preventative measures.