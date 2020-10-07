What is your background and current role?

I’m a physician with expertise in paediatric infectious diseases and spent nearly 20 years taking care of children living with HIV. During my 15 years in the pharmaceutical industry, I have developed or launched a dozen products across multiple therapy areas in both pharma and consumer healthcare and worked in R&D, pharmacovigilance and medical affairs. Currently, I’m the chief medical officer (CMO) and head of the Global Medical organisation at ViiV Healthcare.

What does your day-to-day job involve?

There is no typical day, which is what I love about this role! I lead the Global Medical team at ViiV Healthcare, which includes medical affairs, regulatory and safety functions. As CMO, I am accountable for all aspects of human safety and medical governance for the company, along with the global medical affairs strategy and execution for ViiV Healthcare’s portfolio. A typical day might be chairing a governance meeting related to product safety and labelling, engaging in an advisory board with global external experts or meeting with senior leaders from our community partners, such as Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. Last year, I had the privilege of travelling to Rome and meeting the Pope to share the work we are doing to build medical capability in Africa, focused on paediatric health for children living with HIV.

What sparked your interest in patient care?

I have always been interested in how things work and loved science, pursuing chemistry at Colgate University. I knew from an early age that I wanted to be a physician. This commitment to medicine was solidified as a teenager when my father battled a terminal illness. His medical journey showed me how impactful a physician can be on someone’s life and I knew from then that medicine was my calling. My passion for taking care of patients only grew during my medical school and residency/fellowship training at Duke University Medical Center, where I learned so much from my patients. I carry this commitment to patients with me in my role as CMO. We are here to serve patients and ensure they continue to have effective and well-tolerated treatment and prevention options.