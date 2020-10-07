What is your background and current role?

I started my career with a firm focus on pulmonary diseases through my PhD in Pulmonary Pharmacology, and from there my interest has continued to grow. I’ve led projects across multiple therapeutic areas, including pulmonary, neurology, immunology and haematology. But my passion has always been rare diseases – it’s an area with high levels of unmet need which I feel we must address.

Before joining Johnson & Johnson I held a number of positions in academia and industry, including Assistant Professor of Pediatric Cardiology at the Children’s Hospital in Denver, Medical Director roles at Encysive Pharmaceuticals & Pfizer, and Development roles at Bayer and UCB. Throughout the years I’ve seen and been a part of exceptionally exciting work that has led to new treatments and better outcomes for patients. I have always been surrounded by incredibly talented and motivated teams.

Continuing my journey in the rare disease field, last year I joined Johnson & Johnson, where I lead research and development (R&D) for the pulmonary hypertension (PH) therapeutic area (TA), one of Janssen’s six TAs. The TA team is focused on optimising treatments for patients with PH and closing the diagnosis gap.

What does your day-to-day work involve?

Ultimately, I am responsible for R&D for our Janssen PH portfolio. Our goal is to bring treatments to patients earlier and, fundamentally, improve patient outcomes.

Day-to-day, I work with external partners, researchers and key thought leaders on emerging science, innovative technologies and clinical practice. I count myself exceptionally lucky to be working with brilliant, passionate and dedicated people every day. Although, I look forward to when my current schedule of back-to-back virtual Zoom calls returns to include a few more face-to-face meetings!

Why the interest in pulmonary hypertension?

I completed my PhD in this area, and it has long remained interesting to me, particularly as it is still an area of high unmet need. During the time of my PhD, I had the honour of working alongside the formidable Dame Professor Julia Polak, who not only worked on PH but sadly later was diagnosed with it – she was an inspiration to me and many others, and her sheer determination for us to find a cure keeps encouraging and driving me to this day.