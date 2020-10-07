I’ve lost count of the number of times my friends have asked me what R means since April. These are individuals who, pre-pandemic, barely took an interest in my profession. Now they apparently see me as a mystical decoder of Boris Johnson’s deepest thoughts.

Given my enquirers are from a broad range of occupations – corporate lawyer, plumber, graphic designer – I assumed that one of them must surely have solved this algebraic mystery. But no, not even an inkling.

They are not alone. Among the many trends and hugely significant issues accelerated or exposed by Coronavirus is the matter of health literacy. Even in the UK, a developed country with high levels of general education, there is marked variability in the understanding of health information.

The WHO has a quite wordy definition for health literacy, so it’s perhaps most succinctly described as a person’s ability to access, understand and use information to be healthy. That ability is influenced by a range of personal characteristics and social resources.

Don Nutbeam, the University of Sydney professor who has probably done more than anyone to academically advance and promote the concept of health literacy over the last 20 years, landed on three ‘types’ or levels of health literacy: functional, interactive and critical.

Functional health literacy is about the basic understanding of information in everyday situations, while interactive relates to ‘participation’ and an ability to apply information from different places. But while practical access to basic health information has become easier in recent years, filtering and applying the right advice is now much, much harder.

The possession of critical health literacy skills is today more of a gift than ever. In an era of information overload, the ability to analyse information and know which content to trust can be a significant challenge for even the most literate – especially during a fast-moving pandemic.

The relationship between health literacy and a range of health outcomes is well established. There is a clear correlation between low levels of health literacy, socioeconomic disadvantage and chronic illness. This means that those who could most benefit from the right health information can be the least likely to find and understand it. And understanding is rarely more vital than during a public health emergency.