Better endpoints and bigger data The earlier you can identify the cancer, the better the chances for an early intervention, and therefore better outcomes. This knowledge guides our research ambitions, where we apply what we call the ‘Go West’ principle. This means we don’t just focus our efforts on late stage disease, when people are at their most sick, but look to develop interventions at earlier disease stages – ie. ‘going west’ – to make a real impact.

It certainly poses key challenges, including the definition of new innovative endpoints in such ‘western’ disease stages that could accurately reflect a clear benefit for both the patient and the health system. Moreover, identifying patient-relevant endpoints or outcomes to ensure that QoL is a key focal point is something that we need to actively investigate. In prostate cancer, we have already seen developments in trials incorporating early intermediate endpoints such as metastasis- free survival. As metastases are a major cause of symptoms, complications and death – particularly in prostate cancer – delaying the onset of metastases has the potential to translate to an increase in survival, but importantly also to a delay in symptom progression. Beyond this, the use of intermediate endpoints can also move beyond OS and take into account things that OS does not. For example, symptomatic progression- free survival accounts for the real-world experience of the patient, while factoring in next-generation imaging into endpoints will also be important given the critical role this technology plays in diseases such as prostate cancer. As we seek to advance science in order to develop new cancer treatments, these intermediate endpoints, with value on their own regardless of the existence of surrogacy, are becoming more widely accepted by regulatory and health technology assessment agencies, with alternatives including failure of cure, symptomatic progression, progression-free survival, disease-free survival, or minimal residual disease. Of course, adoption of alternative endpoints requires a wealth of supporting evidence, for which big data and artificial intelligence could play a significant role. By being able to harness patient data already being collected on a daily basis through apps or wearables and analyse it in more precise and meaningful ways, we may be able to achieve a new gold standard when it comes to research and knowledge generation, achieving levels of granularity on data capture never seen before, and so a profound understanding and monitoring of the patient status on the target outcomes.