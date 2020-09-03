In the Netherlands, where 1.3 million people are living with diabetes, a ‘digital diabetes clinic’ was set up in collaboration between hospitals and industry. The clinic was established for people with diabetes in need of support, changing current care pathways to better suit the individual patient.

Digital solutions have the potential to improve outcomes for people living with diabetes in the UK, and are already delivering a great deal of benefits in some settings, across various parts of the NHS. However, there is currently no requirement on individual commissioners to fund approved and proven solutions.

From several country examples of international best practice in diabetes care we discovered some key learnings for the UK linked to these three themes. It is my hope that these results and examples will stimulate debate and action, which may ultimately improve the outcomes and experiences for people living with diabetes in the UK.

Clinic attendees were offered coaching and blood glucose monitoring apps. The project was able to achieve increased treatment adherence and improved outcomes for people living with diabetes. It also allowed easier monitoring of outcomes by clinicians, from a distance.

There is untapped potential in the NHS to integrate individualised digital diabetes solutions into existing care pathways, or to change care pathways to build digital care models around people’s individual needs. Doing so would allow people with diabetes to have more seamless and guaranteed support without having to engage with various healthcare professionals and organisations about their care. Evidence from the Netherlands also suggests it could improve the self-management of their diabetes.

If these health apps and digital solutions were to be delivered at large scale and better integrated into pathways it would enable provision of consistent and streamlined care. However, in order to achieve this, reimbursement pathways for digital apps and solutions need to be put in place to encourage the use of proven digital solutions and enable effective monitoring at all levels.

With appropriate reimbursement pathways and by drawing on inspiration from other countries, we could better integrate digital solutions into existing care pathways and provide people with a consistent offer across the country.

Improving self-management in diabetes

Each person with type 2 diabetes should be supported to manage their condition at every stage of the diabetes journey through enabling personalised management.

In Panama, coaching was used as part of a large-scale integrated diabetes management intervention. The intervention programme ran from 2014 to 2018 and involved 35,000 people with diabetes, of which 95% had type 2 diabetes. Health coaches across Panama were on hand to give guidance on lifestyles issues, nutrition and exercise.

A desktop-based diabetes management system was used as a data registry to record the outcomes of the intervention. It showed that 81% of patients experienced a positive clinical impact from the programme, of whom two-thirds saw a reduction on HbA1c levels. There was also a predicted 6% reduction in both deaths and complications associated with diabetes, and it was estimated that if the programme continued to be implemented, $21 million in direct costs could have been saved over a period of ten years.

A separate coaching intervention in Poland resulted in 67% of participants reporting feeling more motivated when it came to managing their diabetes. Eighty-five percent of patients involved felt that digital coaching gave them a better sense of security, while 82% said that the coaching increased their quality of life.