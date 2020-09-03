As COVID-19 continues to significantly impact lives and commerce across the globe, the world continues to increase its utilisation of technology and automation to allow businesses to endure. Many are asking is this the true rise of robots and are we legally equipped to deal with the ramifications?

Use of robots and drones to automate certain processes has been in place for a number of years. Prior to the pandemic, removing the human element seemed to be a key barrier to increased adoption of robots. However, social distancing and lock down has undoubtedly led to re-evaluation and has changed consumer preferences as everyone has been forced to adapt to increased use of technology in their everyday lives.

COVID-19 has shown that humans and supply chains are vulnerable. Robots, drones and artificial intelligence (AI) have been deployed to assist in a number of ways. For example, Starship Technologies recently expanded its robot shopping delivery service in Milton Keynes, UK, to include delivery of groceries to NHS workers without charge during the pandemic. In South Korea, robots have been distributing hand sanitiser and measuring temperatures. Walmart has also used robot cleaners during the crisis. In the pharma and healthcare sectors, AI is being heavily utilised in analysis of patterns and drug discovery around COVID-19. Chatbots – software which transmits information through text or voice interaction – have increased during the pandemic to disseminate health information. They are likely to become more prevalent in the healthcare and pharma industries when the pandemic recedes. Moreover, it is likely that use of AI and robotics will now be accelerated where it can be used for patient matching, testing and drug discovery, as well as delivering medications and sanitising equipment to reduce human exposure to viruses.

Legal considerations

However, is the law ready to address the legal ramifications?