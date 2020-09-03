One positive outcome of the pandemic is the way in which pharma and the NHS have worked together to tackle the crisis. From accelerating clinical trials to supplying essential products at speed, COVID-19 has indeed brought unprecedented changes in working practices as protocols have been set aside and life sciences companies have worked with the NHS, as well as regulatory bodies and academia.

Coronavirus has also prompted changes in prescribing in different therapy areas. For example, in oncology, interim change recommendations from NICE have looked at reducing levels of immunosuppression, keeping patients away from hospitals and reducing pressure on resources. In line with this, NICE has been recommending the suspension of certain types of treatment or switching from intravenous to subcutaneous treatments or allowing the oral administration of some drugs for which this was not previously indicated.

In terms of getting back to normal, there is likely to be significant variation between specialties. The Royal College of Physicians has made predictions as to how progress is likely to unfold in secondary care. This shows, for example, that cardiology is currently working at less than 25% capacity but within a year it is expecting to be working at between 76% to 90% capacity. This means that even in 12 months’ time they do not expect to be back to full capacity, let alone clearing the backlog, and, added to this, there is a threat of subsequent waves of COVID-19.

Such partnerships were explored in a recent webinar ‘Out of adversity...rapid change, NHS and industry working together’, chaired by Health Services Journal editor Alastair McLellan and featuring a panel comprising Hugo Breda, UK & Ireland Managing director of Johnson & Johnson, Dr Rav Seeruthun, medical director, Roche UK, and Chris Hopson, chief executive at NHS Providers.

A key message from the webinar was that fighting COVID-19 was like fighting a war and in their shared determination to defeat the enemy, pharma and the NHS have formed a new bond. To achieve this, pharma has moved away from transactional relationships to value-based partnerships that are based on deeper levels of openness and transparency.

Interestingly, these relationships have not simply involved single pharma companies working with the NHS, they have seen pharma companies working with each other on vaccines and sharing both data and patients when conducting clinical trials. This has been unprecedented in terms of the scale on which it has happened, and it is really important for the future as companies can be far more persuasive and effective in delivering change when they collaborate.

Changing the landscape

Coronavirus has changed the NHS customer landscape beyond recognition and data suggests that it is going to be a long time before services get back to normal. There is also a risk that any progress could be hampered by a resurgence of COVID-19 as the NHS prepares for a possible second wave.

In the midst of such uncertainty, industry needs to be fleet of foot in monitoring and responding to change – whether that be in NHS structure, service provision or prescribing guidance – and in amending its value proposition to support the NHS.

Pharma companies have already shown how they can work in true partnership with each other and with the NHS during the pandemic. In the recovery phase, industry needs to nurture the new relationships that have been formed and keep the wartime spirit alive through the challenges that lie ahead.