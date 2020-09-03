Joseph Saba considers the affect of COVID-19 on access to healthcare

Today the world faces a pandemic with consequences the size and speed of which we’ve never seen in our modern society. Political turmoil, economic downturns, overcrowded hospitals, overworked healthcare workers and nearly 540,000 lives lost. Why wasn’t today’s health system better able to cope, and how will access to healthcare be impacted moving forward?

The challenge of reaching patients

For centuries, hospitals and health facilities have been the central pillar of health systems. Yet the world has radically changed. So has the size of our population and the type of diseases that impact our lives. Through it all, the healthcare sector has remained mostly unchanged, generating a significant void outside health facilities and a deluge of cases inside. Hospitals can no longer do the job alone.

Most health systems don’t have the infrastructure, network and capacity to communicate with patients when they leave the hospital or the clinic. Amid a pandemic, this made it very difficult to pre-emptively help vulnerable clusters prevent disease or to quickly identify and isolate the infected. Outside a pandemic, this long-ignored gap makes it almost impossible to follow patients in their care and treatment journey. The result is poor treatment adherence and medical outcomes.

COVID-19 has made it clear that solutions are needed more than ever to complement the existing health system and close these dangerous gaps affecting patients’ access to care and treatment.

Adapting to the new reality

New digital ecosystems allow healthcare professionals to reach and follow up with patients when they leave the health facility to ensure treatment adherence. These approaches can be replicated across the health system to optimise treatment outcomes by improving compliance.