In any walk of life, to achieve widespread cultural change among providers and consumers is challenging – the road is long. To arrive at a place where pharma and patients are genuine collaborative partners, however, has required a panacea – a series of evolutionary twists that has eventually led to a host of healthcare missions on which developer and patient have combined to advance pioneering treatments. Patient- centricity – for so long a fast and loose slice of pre-digital filmflam – has found its mojo and, above all, it is placing patients, not just at the centre of the action, but at every stage of it. So how did this leap into the future unfold? Let’s find out.

Centre stage: The patient-centricity panel Maria Saddiq (MS) is Managing Director at O4 Research Eliran Malki (EM) is Co-Founder and CEO at Belong.Life Dawn Lobban (DL) is Scientific Division Head and Patient Partnership Strategy Director at Envision Pharma Amanda Cunnington (AC) is HEMAR & Advocacy Director at Janssen UK Gretchen Goller (GG) is Global Head, Patient Recruitment and Retention Solutions at ICON plc

Patients please - transforming the patient-pharma relationship

MS: The wider availability of information, but also the ability of patients to share experiences, has created a phenomenon for pharma. We have witnessed unprecedented transformation, as the modern patient has embraced the digital era to become more empowered and engaged in their own health outcomes. This disruption has permeated every fragment of the pharma-patient relationship. It’s hugely positive, after all, when the patient is at the heart of the process everyone wins.

EM: Until a few years ago, the relationship between pharma and the modern patient was not interlinked. Patients received their treatment and either responded and recovered, or didn’t. There was no engagement, no monitoring, no relationship. Over the last few years this has started to change, and pharma has taken steps to become involved in the patient experience, shedding light on the patient journey and critical decision points – crucial for research and strengthening the patient-pharma bond.

DL: Recognising the value of their collective input, patients have become better organised and better educated, enabling them to drive the agenda and expect mutually beneficial partnerships. With regulators openly embracing patient engagement and more guidance becoming available regarding how joint working unfolds – such as the FDA’s Patient-Focused Drug Development initiative – pharma is relishing new ways of engaging with patients.

AC: Today’s patients are more independent, informed and resourceful than ever. Their needs are different too, and we have recognised that bringing real value to the modern patient requires fresh insights. To reflect this evolution, we started working with patients and patient groups as true partners, co-designing solutions and delivering outcomes that matter. This has helped us feel closer to patients, giving us a greater understanding of their needs and the impact of their health conditions.