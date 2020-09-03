But sometimes you only need to reach a relatively small group of people to make a huge difference. And if you do it with flair through innovative channels then all the better for achieving your goals. As judges we loved hearing about how Gilead’s work with drag queen Panti Bliss (HIV activist Rory O’Neill) helped to reach gay and bisexual men who typically do not engage with patient groups.

I’m strongly of the view that creativity is a necessity if you want your message to get noticed in a hugely crowded environment, but it should never feel like hard work. If innovation comes naturally then you know you’re onto a winner.

A great example of this is Janssen and Crohn’s & Colitis UK’s partnership on the Not Every Disability is Visible campaign. Four years ago, Crohn’s & Colitis UK embarked on a mission to put new accessible toilet signage in UK supermarkets. With support from Janssen, it’s now a widely recognisable campaign which has built momentum over time and resulted in genuine change and value for people with ‘invisible’ diseases.

Lastly, being authentic to your brand, to your mission and your patient communities produces commercial success. Take the Black Lives Matter movement. Hundreds of companies around the world who previously had no involvement or had ever commented publicly on this topic suddenly came to the fore. We know from this that only genuine corporate commitment to anti-racism was respected by the public – and the same applies to generating effective patient partnerships.

So, before you embark on the next communications or influencing campaign – to improve the lives of the patients your treatments and medicines help and to raise awareness of your company – you should ask yourself five simple questions:

1. Are we addressing a genuine need for patients?

2. Are we planning on doing something authentic to who we are as a company?

3. How are we going to measure success?

4. Who is going to lead this internally, and do we have buy-in across the company?

5. Do we have a transparent relationship founded in trust with the patient organisation we hope to partner with?

Over the past six months the success of the Index has taken on even greater significance – having been launched at a crucial moment for the pharmaceutical sector, the response to the Index from both industry and patient organisations has been fantastic.

So, despite the global challenges ahead I feel optimistic about the silver linings we can nurture. We have an opportunity to reinvent new partnerships and to revisit existing ones to make them work harder than ever. With communications and campaigns increasingly in the spotlight, there is pressure to get it right, But the mistrust that may have been there in the past is starting to evaporate thanks in no small part to the extraordinary dedication and achievements of the pharma industry working together with patient communities.

As Damon Jones, chief communications officer for Proctor and Gamble put it so eloquently recently: “We make no apologies that doing the right thing for society is, in fact, the thing to do for business.”