Amgen v Sanofi: narrowing the scope of protection for antibody inventions?

In the latest development in global patent litigation that has polarised the life sciences industry, Amgen’s patent claims covering a whole class of monoclonal antibody PCSK9 inhibitors have been ruled to be invalid by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The US patents cover Amgen’s own antibody evolocumab (branded as Repatha), which is used as a cholesterol medication, and the structurally distinct rival antibody alirocumab (branded as Praluent), which Sanofi and Regeneron developed independently.

This article considers: